Ascoli-Cremonese 1-4, internal collapse of the bianconeri. Eramo’s network is useless – picenotime

Ascoli and Cremonese in front of the “Del Duca” stadium in the match valid for the eighteenth day of the Serie B championship, penultimate of the first round. Bianconeri veterans from internal equal with Parma and the 2-0 defeat against Cittadella, the grigiorossi have instead the last two games against Cosenza and Crotone.

Pecchia relies on a 4-2-3-1 with Carnesecchi in goal and the defense made up of Sernicola, Bianchetti, Okoli and Valeri. In the middle Castagnetti and Fagioli with Zanimacchia, Gaetano and Buonaiuto in support of the center forward Ciofani. Sottil replies with the usual 4-3-1-2 with Leali between the posts and the back pack formed by Salvi, Botteghin, Avlonitis and Felicioli. Buchel in the control room assisted by Eramo and Saric with Sabiri in the trocar behind captain Dionisi and Iliev. Bianconeri on the pitch with red socks to celebrate the 27th anniversary of the untimely death of Costantino Rozzi. At the break, the president Neri, the mayor Fioravanti and the councilor for sport Stallone pay homage to the Rozzi family with an Ascoli Calcio shirt and a celebratory plate. Also discovered was the plaque dedicated to the journalist Bruno Ferretti after whom the press gallery was named.

At 5 ‘minute sublime heel shot by Fagioli to free Valeri in the area, cross from the bottom soiled for a corner by Salvi. From the shot from the flag again Fagioli serves Ciofani well, right inside low shot who touches the farthest post. At 7 ‘Sabiri wedges himself in the area but the ball stretches too much favoring Carnesecchi’s decisive low exit. Shortly after the quarter of an hour he hit with the right from 25 meters of Sabiri that does not end too far from the intersection of the poles. At 23 ‘Sabiri opens well on the left for Dionisi who points Bianchetti, converges and kicks high with the right. At 31 ‘the Lombards took the lead with a beautiful left-footed rebound from Valeri from the edge of the area that leaves no chance for Leali (third goal in the league for him). At 34 ‘fearsome low shot by Gaetano from a central position, good save by Leali. At 39 ‘comes the doubling of the guests: a splendid play in the area by Buonaiuto (on an assist from Fagioli) who leaves Avlonitis in place in dribbling and with a dry right he strikes Leali (fifth center for the former Perugia). At 41 ‘left low shot from the line by Buchel blocked by Carnesecchi after a slight deviation. In the final of the first fraction Ascoli shortens the distances thanks to a punctual header by Eramo on a cross from Dionisi’s left-handed lane.

At the beginning of the second half Valeri advances on the left, low assist for Fagioli who kicks power from the edge, Leali flies and saves himself for a corner. At 51 ‘Botteghin (already booked) commits a foul just before the line on Gaetano and is sent off by the referee Zufferli. At 55 ‘heavy yellow for Dionisi who, warned, will miss the next match in Terni. Side free kick by Gaetano, Ciofani off, ball over the crossbar. Sottil redesigns the team with the insertions of Quaranta and D’Orazio for Buchel and Felicioli. Pecchia replies with Vido and Valzania for Buonaiuto and Fagioli. Iliev hurts (muscle problem), Sottil opts for Bidaoui. Bartolomei and Di Carmine enter Cremonese in place of Zanimacchia and Ciofani. At 70 ‘the Cremonese still scores: Bidaoui is fouled on the trocar but the referee lets it go, on the overturning in front of Castagnetti free in the area Gaetano, close shot rejected by Leali, Di Carmine rushes in and with a practically empty goal can not make mistakes (Leali booked for protests). Heavy yellow card also for Eramo who will not be in the next match. De Paoli and Maistro also enter for Avlonitis and Sabiri. Saric tries with a right from 20 meters that rears over the crossbar. Action by Dionisi in the area, left dirty deflected for a corner by Carnesecchi. Pecchia draws Baez from his rich bench for the last substitution, Castagnetti makes room for him. In the final blow from Maistro from a distance, he manages to oppose Carnesecchi with some trouble. At 90 ‘the grigiorossi drop the poker with a comfortable right inside in Vido’s area. For Ascoli comes the sixth defeat of the season, the fourth within the friendly walls, the second in a row. There remain 26 points in the standings of Sottil’s team in view of the next away match against Ternana on Boxing Day.