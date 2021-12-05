Ascoli-Parma 0-0, Picchio’s positive streak is extended. One wood on each side – picenotime

After almost 4 years, Ascoli returns to challenge Parma at the “Del Duca” stadium in the match valid for the sixteenth first leg of the Serie B championship. instead they lost 1-0 at home to Brescia in the midweek round.

Sottil focuses on the usual 4-3-1-2 with Leali in goal and the defense made up of Salvi, Botteghin, Avlonitis and D’Orazio. Midline with Saric, Buchel and Maistro with Sabiri on the trocar to support the strikers Dionisi and Iliev. Iachini plays on the mirror with the expert Buffon between the posts and the rearguard formed by Delprato, Osorio, Danilo and Cobbaut. In midfield space for Juric, Schiattarella and Vazquez with Man to give a hand to the English-Tutino attacking couple. Cloudy afternoon at “Del Duca”, Ascoli on the pitch with a special jersey to support the candidacy of the Piceno capital as Italian Capital of Culture 2024. Present were the patron Pulcinelli and all the top Juventus managers. Beautiful atmosphere in the stands with scarves and flags (banner “Ascoli Calcio the pride of the city” in Curva Nord), there are about 130 Crusader fans in the Away Sector, a seasonal record of attendance at the Piceno stadium.

After two minutes of overwhelming Saric’s percussion in the central corridor, the Bosnian is stopped by Osorio at the moment of the shot at the spot. Sabiri lights up with a long-range right that is lost over the crossbar. The Picchio grows: in the 11th minute Iliev engages Buffon with a left low shot in the area, Dionisi rushes on the rejected but concludes on the outside of the net. Cross by Salvi from the right, Iliev’s aerial deviation but he does not find the mirror of the goal. Attempt from outside of Buchel with the left-handed, Buffon controls the ball and ends up over the crossbar. Halfway through the first half Parma dangerous: corner scheme, Vazquez crosses for Juric who jumps higher than Leali, sweeps away on the Botteghin line. It starts to rain again at half an hour, the spotlights are turned on. Iachini changes form and passes to 3-5-2 with Man at full range on the left and Delprato on the right. At 38 ‘right lopsided by Danilo on the development of a lateral free kick, ball abundantly out. In the final of the first half quality personal action of Vazquez, the left of the former Sevilla is lost to the side.

It continues to rain even at the beginning of the second half, the playing field is getting heavier and heavier. At 57 ‘point of Dionisi on the left, a nice ball in the middle for Saric who slips when kicking at the goal. At 60 ‘Iliev comes out for Bidaoui, Iachini responds with Brunetta and Benedyczak in place of Juric and Tutino. Sabiri tries to surprise Buffon with a “cursed” kick but the trajectory goes off to the side. At 68 ‘Buchel, Maistro and D’Orazio come out, in Eramo, Collocolo and Baschirotto. In Parma the external players change with Correia and Zagaritis for Delprato and Man. The pressure of Parma increases: Correia breaks through on the right and serves Inglese who turns into the area and kicks a little wide. At 75 ‘Benedyczak wins a contrast with Eramo in the middle of the field and flies towards Leali, the Juventus goalkeeper is good at closing the face of the diving goal. Bidaoui has a chance on the counterattack after a lost ball by Danilo, but the Moroccan fails the last dribble and favors the recovery of the Gialloblù defenders. A dull Sabiri comes out, Sottil gets behind 5 throwing Forty into the fray. At 85 minutes Ascoli one step away from the advantage: number of Bidaoui in the area and soft cross for Salvi who heads the inside post, Buffon’s miracle on the line on Dionisi’s close tap-in. In the fourth minute of recovery, Salvi was sent off for a double yellow card for a foul on the trocar against Zagaritis. In extremis shivers on the back of the Juventus fans for a crossbar hit by Vazquez with a left inside in the area. Ascoli takes the fifth draw of the season (the first without goals) and rises to 26 points in the standings in view of the next match at the “Tombolato” with the Cittadella. Tomorrow day of rest, the preparation of the Picchio will resume on Tuesday 7 December at 10:30.



SCOREBOARD AND REPORT CARDS

ASCOLI 0-0 PARMA

ASCOLI (4-3-1-2): Loyal 6.5; Safe 5.5, Box office 7, Avlonitis 6.5, D’Orazio 6 (68 ‘Baschirotto 5.5); Saric 6, Buchel 6.5 (68 ‘Eramo 6), Maistro 5.5 (68 ‘Collocolo 6); Sabiri 5 (82 ‘Quaranta sv); Iliev 5.5 (60 ‘Bidaoui 6), Dionysus 5. Available: Bill, Raffaelli, Tavcar, Felicioli, Castorani, De Paoli. Coach: Sottil 6

PARMA (4-3-1-2): Buffon 7; Delprato 6 (69 ‘Correia 6.5), Osorio 6.5, Danilo 6, Cobbaut 6; Juric 6 (60 ‘Brunetta 6.5), Schiattarella 6.5, Vazquez 6.5; Man 6 (69 ‘Zagaritis 6); English 5.5, Tutino 5 (60 ‘Benedyczak 6). Available: Colombi, Sohm, Traore, Bonny, Busi, Circati, Ankrah, Iacoponi. Coach: Iachini 6

Referee: Minelli from Varese 5.5

Var: Piccinini of Forlì

Expelled: 94 ‘Salvi

Spectators: 6,837 for € 72,670 in receipts