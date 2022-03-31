Ascoli-Pordenone, Valentini: “Covid situation at the limit of the regulation, I ask for a further sacrifice to the team” – picenotime

The sporting director of Ascoli Marco Valentini spoke today at the “Del Duca” stadium in the run-up to the internal match against Pordenone scheduled for Saturday 2 April at 2 pm for the 32nd day of the Serie B championship. The Juventus manager also took stock of the positive situation at Covid -19 within the team group.

“The night before the match in Vicenza we were taken by surprise, we had four boys with a high fever, so as a precaution – given the period we have been living for a couple of years – we sent them back home. We played an emergency game with other players who did not have a fever, but with an ongoing flu situation; so much so that the week after, when training resumed, doing our routine checks, in addition to the unavailability of flu, those related to Covid also became evident. As our medical staff says, we have been joined by both seasonal flu and cursed Covid. The week in which we thought we could recharge the batteries was complicated because this small outbreak of Covid broke out and, as you know, this involves a series of daily inconveniences, players in isolation, split training sessions, daily tampons, you live day to day. On some occasions training has been skipped as a precaution. Then there are also difficulties regarding the results of the tampons, some are doubtful, there is not always the certainty of being positive or negative, so you have to repeat them and this also led to the cancellation of some workouts, for safety reasons and to avoid that the group was in close contact and avert the risk of spreading the outbreak. The situation today is in the making, we have several positives, we are at the limit of the regulation. We are a serious company – I want to say it – and we will always and in any case abide by the regulation. Unfortunately we have to navigate on sight, day by day, because it seems that every day is good to ‘pull out’ a positive or negativize someone who is disposing of the disease. – said Valentini -. We have always said, I in the first place, that this is a great group and large groups must prove that they are in difficulty. Surely this is a difficult moment, but we have already faced others, I remember the previous match in Terni, when we had the same problem with the addition of the suspended players and we made a great performance and the team responded present. There are seven games to go until the end, they are all important, but this represents a fundamental crossroads because we made a mistake in Vicenza and, to keep up with the best, we are forced to have a full result. I appeal to the responsibility of this group, I ask for a further sacrifice, as a team, we must demonstrate that we deserve to be at the top and to do this we need the group to play the game of a lifetime. We have difficulties – it is useless to hide it – but we have to compact ourselves, find all possible energy, enter the field with our usual attitude, be fierce, aggressive, motivated to want to win the game. An important, delicate match, we are in difficulty, so we need everyone, the commitment of all of us, but also the city, which must support us in this match because it will be an important crossroads. I hope there will be a great audience and give us a big hand because these guys deserve it. This is the time of need and therefore we need a further push “.