Ascopiave takes over six hydroelectric plants from the EVA Group

Ascopiave was supported in the operation by Clifford Chance and the Police & Partners firm. The EVA Group was assisted by Studio Bertacco Recla & Partners, while Studio Gattai, Minoli, Partners acted alongside the banks.

Ascopiave, a company listed on the Star segment of the Italian Stock Exchange and already one of the main national operators in the natural gas distribution sector, has completed an investment in the renewable energy sector, in particular in the hydroelectric sector, as envisaged in the 2020-2024 Strategic Plan, consisting of the acquisition of six hydroelectric plants belonging to EVA Energie Valsabbia SpA (“EVA Group”).

The plants, located in Lombardy and Piedmont, all operate under an incentive scheme, with a feed in tariff mechanism with an average maturity beyond 2033.

The operation was completed through the purchase of 100% of the share capital of a vehicle company of the EVA Group, which took the name of “Asco Renewables“, into which the plants involved in the transaction have converged. The acquisition was financed through a green loan signed with Mediobanca.

At the same time as the closing of the transaction, the agreements amending the financial documentation relating to the existing Project Finance loans were signed with ICCREA Banca SpA, parent company of the homonymous Cooperative Banking Group, and BCC del Garda.

For Ascopiave, a team of legal management led by general counsel Federica Stevanin acted.

Ascopiave was supported by Clifford Chance with a team led by partner Umberto Penco Salvi, head of the Firm’s Energy & Infrastructure department, assisted by the associate Michele Bernardi and the trainees Lorena Loos, Mariasole Rinciari and Sara Bettoni.

The Police & Partners law firm provided assistance in relation to the regulatory aspects of the transaction with a team composed of the lawyers Paul Simon Falzini and Alessandro Parini and the supervision of Prof. Aristide Police.

The CFO Stefano Bonomini and Luca De Benedittis acted for the EVA Group.

The EVA Group was assisted by Studio Bertacco Recla & Partners with a team led by Carlo Periti, partner in charge of the M&A department, assisted by the associate Francesca De Benedittis.

ICCREA Banca and BCC del Garda were assisted by Studio Gattai, Minoli, Partners with the senior associate Marco Moscatelli.

Professionals involved in the operation: Bernardi Michele – Clifford Chance; Bettoni Sara Elena – Clifford Chance; De Benedittis Francesca – Bertacco Recla; Falzini Paul Simon – Police & Partners; Loos Lorena – Clifford Chance; Moscatelli Marco – Gattai, Minoli, Partners; Parini Alessandro – Police & Partners; Penco Salvi Umberto – Clifford Chance; Experts Carlo – Bertacco Recla; Police Aristide – Police & Partners; Rinciari Mariasole – Clifford Chance;

Law Firms: Bertacco Recla; Clifford Chance; Gattai, Minoli, Partners; Police & Partners;

Clients: Ascopiave; BCC del Garda; E.VA. Energie Valsabbia; Iccrea Banca SpA;