ASD diagnoses double in a decade

Cases of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) have doubled in just over a decade, more than tripled since 2000. Consultations are saturated because care resources do not increase to the same extent.

Figures from the US Center for Disease Control (CDC) are used as a reference: in 2000 it estimated that there was one case of ASD for every 150 children; in 2008, one in 88; and in 2018, the latest estimate, one case in 44 (the CDC estimates all eight-year-olds). In Spain and Europe, the data is used, from 10 years ago, of one case per 100 births.

That the diagnoses have multiplied, is corroborated by the health workers. They attribute it to the fact that the disorder is more widely known and more fine-grained in diagnoses of intellectual disability (which are associated with 30-40% of cases of ASD). For a few years, there has been talk of ASD, which encompasses autism, the previously called generalized developmental disorder or Asperger’s syndrome.

Eulàlia Piera, coordinating psychologist of the autism unit at the Sant Joan de Déu hospital in Barcelona, ​​explains that more is diagnosed because there are surely more ASDs. But experts are not sure, because it is a congenital disorder, with which a hundred genes have been related, but whose causes are unknown.



Various factors are believed to play a role. After years of studies, it is no longer attributed, as before, to vaccines, to mothers who do not stimulate their children or to the use of screens. Yes, there are studies that link neurodevelopmental disorders such as ASD with later motherhood and fatherhood today, as well as with more premature births, babies who did not get ahead before, says the psychologist.

The cases are very diverse, hence the spectrum, adds Laura Gisbert, coordinating psychiatrist for autism at the Vall d’Hebron hospital. This center caters to children from the age of two and adults. In these, the diagnoses have also increased because many cases were not identified before, especially the milder ones or those in which the affected person develops strategies that allow him to function in his daily life (in some cases, the symptoms are minimized, but ASD not cured), says Gisbert.

Similarly, it takes longer to diagnose children with milder symptoms or without intellectual disability. The psychiatrist indicates that the idea of ​​the autistic closed in on himself is reductionist. “Many people with ASD want to communicate and interact, but they do not have the ability to socialize and society does not adapt to them.” This means that many undiagnosed cases end up later reaching the doctor as anxiety and depression. Piera warns that this already occurs, many times, in adolescence.

In Vall d’Hebron there is a waiting list of more than a year to see new cases. Healthcare resources have improved, but they are insufficient. Early care must be facilitated more, as it allows a better evolution. And more follow-up should be possible, especially from adolescence, and provide the support that serious cases require, the professionals acknowledge.

Of every four cases, three are in children

Of every four diagnoses of ASD, three are in children. Why are there fewer among girls? It is not known, but Eulàlia Piera warns that there is undoubtedly an underdiagnosis among them. “In the early years, they tend to be better social imitators, which makes the symptoms go more unnoticed,” says this psychologist. But then come the relational or other problems from adolescence. Another challenge, she says, is the employment of people with ASD.