ashamed of having played Harry Potter? His shock response

Daniel Radcliffe rose to international fame thanks to the role of the young wizard in Harry Potter. Could it really make him feel ashamed? We tell you everything.

The 33-year-old English actor is currently busy promoting his latest film, The Secret of the Lost City (The Lost City). This feature film will be released on the big screen very soon and fans of Daniel Radcliffe can’t wait to discover it in the role of the ‘bad guy’. However, we all remember watching the actor grow up. In fact, he played the role ofHarry Potter, from his entry to Hogwarts (11 years old) and until his majority. Thousands of children dreamed of getting this unforgettable role. However, the youngster recently revealed that he was really ashamed to play him.

When promoting the film The Secret of the Lost City, TooFab collected the words of the actor. Reporters asked him and Sandra Bullock if they had been on any projects that shamed them before getting cheers from fans. Daniel Radcliffe answered sincerely: “Honestly, when I was in Harry Potter dressed as a student, I didn’t feel like it was the coolest thing back then. » He qualifies his remarks by adding: Now that I thought about it for a long time, it was incredibly cool. I really think so now. »

A confidence that disturbs the fans

If this revelation can give the wizard’s biggest fans a heart attack, it’s understandable. Indeed, the actor was very young during the filming. He was only 12 years old during the first opus of the saga, Harry Potter at the Sorcerer’s Stone. It seems logical that a young boy on the cusp of puberty wouldn’t feel irresistible dressed in long dresses and school uniforms. Fortunately, Daniel Radcliffe didn’t let that shame stop him from continuing to play the role of the boy wizard. Movies Harry Potter have become great classics, which we never tire of. And this, even 20 years later !