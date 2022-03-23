Ashleigh Barty, number one on the WTA, announces her retirement from professional tennis

The number one tennis player in the world, current champion of the Australian Open, announced her retirement from professional tennis, due to physical and mental exhaustion, she indicated in a video

Sydney (Australia).- The number one in world tennis, the Australian Ashley Bartyannounced this Wednesday that he is retiring from this sport at the age of 25 due to physical and mental exhaustion.

“Today is a difficult day full of emotions because I announce that I am retiring from tennis,” he said. Barty in the message that accompanies a video that he posted on his Instagram account in which he thanked for the support throughout his sports career and highlighted the feelings of “pride and fullness” that this sport leaves him with.

“I no longer have the physical drive, the emotional drive or everything else it takes to challenge yourself at the top of the level. I’m exhausted,” said Barty, who has been the number one racket in the world for more than two years. and was crowned champion at the Australian Open.

Barty25 years old and originally from Ipswich, Australia, is the winner of three Grand Slams: Australia, Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

From June 24, 2019, Ash assumed the ranking number of the WTAand left the position in August 2019. A month later, she regained the throne in women’s tennis until March 2020.

Since August 2020, Barty She is the best tennis player on the WTA circuit and has accumulated 85 weeks at number one in the ranking.

“There is no right path and no wrong path, it is my path,” he said. Barty in the taped interview with former Australian tennis player Casey Dellacqua and posted today on Instagram.

The last game that Barty played as a professional was the final of the last Australian Open, in which she won the American Danielle Collins in two sets and became the first local tennis player to win the tournament in 44 years.

It was the third Grand Slam title of the current world number one in the classification of the WTAafter having also lifted the Roland Garros trophy in 2019 and the Wimbledon trophy in 2021.

It’s not the first time Barty She leaves tennis, she already did in 2014, as a 17-year-old teenager, to dedicate herself professionally to cricket, before returning to the courts two years later, when she began a dazzling progression that took her to the world throne of women’s tennis.

The year of his definitive takeoff was 2019, when he won his first Grand Slam title in Paris and became number one in the world for the first time, a position he has held for 119 weeks since then.

Barty He has won 15 singles titles and 12 doubles titles in his tennis career.