Ashley Greene brings to light the “discussions” and “ups and downs” of the cast of ‘Twilight’

‘Twilight’, the saga of five films based on the four novels by the American author Stephenie Meyer, was a true mass phenomenon worldwide between 2008 and 2012. The story starring Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson led part of its cast to stardom, turning them into idols of millions of viewers and making, in some cases, that fan phenomenon “an ordeal.”

This is the case of Ashley Greene, the actress who gave life to Alice Cullen, who suffered “a little depression” because of the great impact of the story of ‘Twilight’ in the world. “It came to me too quickly and I just thought: ‘why do people not stop talking about this?'”, he declared a few years ago. Now recovered, the interpreter has granted an interview to ‘People’ where she reveals some of the “ups and downs” and “discussions” that the actors suffered among themselves during the filming of the different installments of the saga.

The 35-year-old actress says that there were several moments of tension within the group of artists. That yes, Ashley Greene is excused in the age that all of them had at that time. “We made the movies for five years and there were a lot of ups and downs and some drama. We were like a family,” she notes. “But we were also in our twenties, there were discussions here and there… I think it’s one of those things that, for the most part, was a good experience, even though we were human beings and we were 20 years old,” he adds. “Imagine who you were when you were 20 years old and who you are now,” he acknowledges.

His new project on ‘Twilight’

Ashley Greene prepares to launch ‘The Twilight Effect’ podcast. These are thirty episodes that will be published one per week starting on March 15 and where she will address the experience they all went through during the ‘Twilight’ fan phenomenon. “I thought it would be a lot of fun. Having these conversations again has been really amazing,” she says.