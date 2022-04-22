Ashley Harkleroad: from being number 39 in the world to posting adult videos on OnlyFans

Retiring from sport is something that often translates into a change of habits, of attitude, causing great changes in their lives. However, there are those who take advantage of their free time to dedicate themselves to other things, being immersed in business or working in other positions linked to the sport they practiced professionally. In case of Ashley Harkleroad it is something different.

american tennis player She became number 39 in the world in 2003, winning eight WTA titles.. However, in 2007, it decided to take a break to give birth to her first child. A break that she took advantage of for, a year later, posing nude for Playboy magazine, thus becoming the first professional athlete to do so. “I thought about it, and it was something I did. I am proud of my body. I was depicting the body of a female athlete”, he pointed out in an interview.

In 2010, she again put aside the world of tennis and competition to give birth to her second child, something that would lead her to make the decision to retire two years latergoing on to comment on the action of the tracks from Tennis ChannelWhat commentator. A job from which she moved away to go on to show his body on more occasions, something that he continues to do today.

From Playboy to OnlyFans

The American ended up leaving tennis aside to enter a totally different world, onlyfans, the adult content platform that adds more and more people every day, including Ashley herself. “I am the first professional tennis player to be on the cover of Playboy and now on OnlyFans”, he pointed.

The former tennis player began to be successful on this social network, accumulating a large number of fans with whom she gradually earned money: “If I have fans willing to spend five dollars for a sexy photo, how far can I go?”. A question that she herself answered just a few days ago, when she published her first homemade adult film video on her profile on this social network under the title: “Here is my first adult movie video”. A video that she has promoted on her social networks and in which she appears with her husband, also a former tennis player chuck adams.

She is not the only athlete to take this path, because these days, the fighter Paige VanZanthas also announced that he will leave his career in sports to focus on selling this type of adult content because he believes that he earns much more money.