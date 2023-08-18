Ashley Olsen and the power of silence

Congratulations Ashley Olsen Because, apparently, and to her own as well as others’ surprise, she had given birth to a baby boy in a most mysterious way a few months ago. Everyone’s Favorite Olsen Twins (Or, At Least, One of Two Favorites), According to What They Say has welcomed its first child into the world With her husband, Lewis Eisner, with the discreet style that is so characteristic of her. The couple hasn’t ruled out the recent birth, nor the intimate and “very classy” wedding (according to the media) that the couple celebrated last year. In fact, not to confirm, nor have they confirmed that they are a couple.

you can’t deny it The Olsen twins keep their personal lives in the utmost secrecy, resisting the general impulse that the rest of us have to share the good news on the network. Pregnancy, in particular, occupies dozens of publications: what if the belly grows, what if the gift now, what if I go to the hospital early…

Social networks are so full of all kinds of content that it seems impossible to achieve any sort of commercial success without a clear dissemination strategy, selling coats or selling a lifestyle. whatever. The twins have a third sister, Elizabeth, who is making a mark as an actress in Marvel movies. However, we haven’t seen any loose pictures or tweets or anything on Instagram. From Twins Fashion Firm, Quarrel, Notes of shows and very carefully taken photographs of his collection reach us without fail, but what about them? Some stolen photos and some publications that a friend may upload to their profile from time to time. The rest is our imagination.

We can’t deny that we love this attitude of mystery, elegance, and discretion. After all, elegance is one of those concepts that goes beyond the sum of its parts. There is a tangible part of it that we can see and touch, but there is also a mystical part. In fact, How much The less they give us Olsen, the more we want themBecause we understand that your privacy is your greatest luxury. The flip side of the coin would be Rihanna, who has flaunted her pregnancy on all red carpets ever since.

As a cis gay man, I wasn’t sure I should comment on what a pregnant woman must go through in her life, but there’s something about this topic that really interests me, and that is how we externalize our inner world, how what we feel inside matches (or doesn’t) what we post on the network. It’s so shocking, but also so refreshing and innovative, that a person who is at the center of public opinion has events in his life that literally change his life and he uses them as opportunities to sell his image. does not use as

In this networked culture that we live in, we tend to confuse the image we take with our mobile and how we feel. We pay too much attention to what others are doing, and it’s inevitable (and natural) that comparisons arise. looked like this, In fact the healthiest thing seems to be to step on the brakes, control yourself and live the important moments for yourself., without the need to publish anything about it. Think of Ashley Olsen’s pregnancy as a new standard for women, not a new norm a philosophy that guides us in our daily livesWhether it’s having an afternoon coffee or enjoying a day at the beach, whether we’re pregnant or not. What if, like Ashley Olsen, we didn’t post any photos at the next party we went to? Maybe we won’t even need to do it (or tell others about it) the next day.

Article originally published on Vogue.com. Translation and adaptation: Robert Martinez-Carrasco.

