Ashley Olsen welcomes first child with husband Louis Eisner

Ashley Olsen has recently become a mother after secretly welcoming a baby boy with husband Lewis Eisner earlier this year.

According to tmz, The actress-turned-designer, who tied the knot with Eisner in an under-the-radar ceremony in Bel-Air in December, gave birth to their first child, a son named Otto, in New York “a few months ago.”

Insiders say only about “50 people” attended the intimate wedding, including Ashley’s twin sister Mary-Kate Olsen and her younger sister. Miracle star Elisabeth Olsen in attendance.

Ashley’s relationship with her artist husband has been mostly kept secret and the pair are very private, having been seen together only a few times in NYC. They have reportedly been dating since 2017 when they attended the Hammer Museum’s Gala in the Garden event together.

There were rumors that they got engaged in 2019 and the couple made their first red carpet appearance together in 2021.

They are believed to have met through mutual high school friends in Los Angeles and immediately hit it off, waiting another five years before proper dating.

In 2021, fans got a glimpse of their relationship when Eisner took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of them during a nature walk, with Ashley enjoying a beer with a large chute in hand, because They were passing through a footpath.

Eisner is an artist who grew up in California. His mother Lisa is a famous fashion photographer and jewelry designer. He posted an adorable picture of her on his Instagram for Mother’s Day 2019, writing: “You gave me life and also taught me how to find its magical beauty. Will be forever grateful to you and all the mothers in the world.

According to Interview, Eisner went to Columbia University and studied art history. After graduation he was part of the Still House Group, a group of young artists, for several years.

Ivanka Trump is said to have bought an Eisner piece in 2013 BloombergHence his work is part of his art collection.

Congratulations, Ashley and Lewis!