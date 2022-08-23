Ashley Parker Angel Reflects on Comparisons to Justin Timberlake: ‘Dark Period’

Ashley Parker Angel has spoken of a dark period in his career when he found himself constantly compared to Justin Timberlake.

The former O-Town member spoke candidly about his career as Make the groupin the early days and peak of his band’s success and subsequent solo career, revealing the “tremendous” pressure of that time.

“It was really the stress again, the pressure of trying to make something of myself outside of O-Town and kickstarting this solo career,” the 41-year-old said during a appearance on the Behind the velvet rope podcast this week.

“Of course, comparing myself to people like Justin Timberlake, you know, the stress and the pressure that I was under was immense,” he continued. “And I think that’s why it ended up being a darker time for me when I went on tour on that album. »

Parker Angel rose to prominence as a member of O-Town, pursuing a brief solo musical career before making a name for himself as a Broadway star.

Much like Timberlake, he also left a successful boy band to pursue a solo career, but Parker Angel hasn’t quite matched the NSync star’s success.

While trying to make it as a solo performer, the singer was the subject of an MTV reality series, Back-and-forth.

His solo album, Soundtrack of your lifewas released in May 2006 and Parker Angel explained how his debut single “Let U Go” was a huge hit.

“That’s when I hit a wall and realized I had started to engage in some really unhealthy behaviors,” he revealed on the podcast. “I looked in the mirror and said to myself, if I don’t change anything, I’m going to join Club 27. I’m going to die like this young artist like many others. »

Parker Angel went on to say that he had an “epiphanic moment” that prompted him to make a change.

“I had this epiphanic moment where I knew I needed it, I needed to make a change,” he said. “And because of that, I think my perspective of pursuing music after that really changed, which is why I pivoted to Broadway. »

Parker Angel’s Broadway career began when he joined the cast of the eight-time Tony Award-winning musical hair sprayplaying the main character’s love interest, teen idol Link Larkin.

His performance was critically acclaimed and he later played Fiyero Tigelaar in Nasty.