Ashley Tisdale recreates the song ‘I want it all’

Ashley Tisdale has revived its times in ‘high school music‘. The American actress and model and the influencer Chris Olsen teamed up to create a video using the audio of ‘I want it all’ from the third part of the saga. The clip was posted on TikTok and went viral within minutes. Did you see it?

-> LISTEN TO YOUR MUSIC IN ENGLISH, 24 HOURS, HERE

In the video, Ashley Tisdale, who played Sharpay Evans on the tapes, and Chris Olsen lip sync to the song’s beat. Chris looks baffled while the actress masters the lyrics to perfection. the star of ‘High School Musical‘ combined the clip with words that read: “Me trying to get Chris to help me with my TikTok.”

‘HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL’: KNOW THE MOST OUTSTANDING SECRETS OF THE SERIES

@ashleytisdale @chris PLEASE #highschoolmusical #iwantitall #sharpay #sharpayandryan ♬ high school musical – Aliyatudisco

This video demonstrates that Ashley Tisdale I would make her cute in a reboot of ‘High School Musical‘, but the truth is that the actress has closed the chapter on playing Sharpay. “I feel like she couldn’t do that again and do him justice. You know what I mean? I think at the time she was unaware of myself and my surroundings, and I feel like that’s a big part of Sharpay,” she said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: ZAC EFRON RETURNED TO EAST HIGH SCHOOL

All indications are that her days as Sharpay are long gone and not coming back, but it looks like her TikTok collaborations with Chris Olsen are just getting started. Could it be that she will make more videos related to her appearance in ‘high school music‘? We can only wait and be attentive to their social networks.

What is ‘High School Musical’?

It is a series of films that originally premiered in January 2006 on the Disney Channel. It reached huge audience levels and managed to win two Emmy Awards. It also marked the career and recognition of its six main leads: Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Lucas Grabeel, Corbin Bleu and Monique Coleman.

Listen to Radio Planeta, your music in English and get the latest news about your favorite artists and their music!