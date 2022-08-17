Ashton Kutcher, about to lose his sight and hearing due to vasculitis

American actor Ashton Kutcher has revealed that he has been battling vasculitis, a rare disease that restricts blood flow and causes damage to organs and some tissues. Two years have passed since the interpreter was diagnosed with this disease. Now, in a National Geographic program he has revealed that this disease affected various parts of his body.

Ashton Kutcher, 44, has recognized in a preview of the National Geographic program Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge, where the interpreter has participated, who suffers from vasculitis, a rare autoimmune disorder that he developed two years ago. As reported by the protagonist of films such as No Strings Attached, The Butterfly Effect, Just Married either something happens in vegas this rare disease has caused damage to his vision, hearing and sense of balance.

Ashton Kutcher has suffered from vasculitis, a very rare disease Robin L Marshall/AFP

The American digital portal Access Hollywood is the one who has reported this news and has advanced the video in the Kutcher makes this personal confession. “About two years ago, I had this weird, super weird form of vasculitis, which took away my vision, took away my hearing, took away my balance,” the actor reveals to adventurer Bear Grylls, host of the show on National Geographic. After a year in which Ashton Kutcher has been in rehab to rebuild each of his senses again.





Vasculitis, a rare disease

Vasculitis is a rare autoimmune disorder with many variations that can cause inflammation of the blood vessels, restricting blood flow and leading to organ and tissue damage.

Actor Ashton Kutcher lost his hearing, vision, and sense of balance. Mario Anzuoni / Reuters

Now, as the actor has assured in the video he has published Access Hollywood, Ashton Kutcher feels lucky to still be alive and have overcome this ordeal. In addition, he has confessed that he did not let this disease end his mental health. He took vasculitis as an opportunity for growth.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, a beautiful love story

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher met on the historic series that 70s wonder. Back then, 14-year-old Mila and 19-year-old Ashton played boyfriends Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso on the aforementioned series. Mila Kunis entered the series, as she revealed in an interview, lying about her age, although when she found out the truth, the producers had already loved her for the role of Jackie.

What’s more, in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, the actress revealed that Ashton Kutcher was the first boy she kissed and it was in front of the cameras for the series they were working on. “I was like, ‘Oh, he’s so cute, he’s the Calvin Klein model! … Then I was like, ‘Do I have to kiss him? I was so nervous and uncomfortable. I had a huge crush on him.'” For his part, Kutcher said that he felt cut off by the age difference between them.

Danny Masterson and his companions in the series ‘That Showing 70’ Third parties

Thanks to the series, the couple became one of the most iconic in a television comedy. However, when it was over That wonderful 70’s each one made his way in life. Kutcher ended up marrying Demi Moore and Kunis had a 10-year relationship with actor Macaulay Culkin.





But at the 2012 Golden Globes gala, Kutcher and Kunis reunited. “I was looking around, and there was a really beautiful man from behind… He turned around and I was like, ‘Oh my God, it’s Kutch.’ who I’ve known forever,” confessed Mila Kunis in an interview.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis with their sons Wyatt and Dimitri 27, 2016. GTRES

From that day on, the two actors started out as “right to touch” friends for 3 months, but eventually got engaged in 2014. A few months before their wedding in 2015, Mila Kunis gave birth to their first daughter, Wyatt Isabelle. Then, in November 2016, they welcomed their second child, Dimitri Portwood Kutcher.