Ashton Kutcher and his romantic love story with Mila Kunis

He is Ashton Kutcher, surely you have heard of him: actor, model, producer. Famous for roles in various comedies such as Dude, Where’s My Car (High, high and super cool) or What Happens in Vegas along with Cameron Diaz. Instead, she is Mila Kunis, also an actress, model, producer and voice actress. We especially remember her as Lily ne The black Swan along with Natalie Portman, a film for which she has received a series of nominations including one for the Golden Globe as Best Actress in a Leading Role. And many other films like Ted, Bad Moms, Date Night. In short, we are not talking about unknown people.

The two of them together form one of the most famous and popular Hollywood couples together with the now iconic one of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively.

Ashton and Mila got married in July 2015 and they have two children, but their relationship goes back a long way, when they were both young stars in a teen sitcom, but we’ll get to that later. Although in this period a phantom crisis of the couple is very sponsored, so much so that there was even talk of divorce, in reality the thing was denied by the two protagonists who showed themselves happier than ever at a basketball game.

Have you ever wondered how Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher met?

In short, how did the story between the two come about? Let’s retrace the most important stages of one of the most adorable couples in show business.

That ’70s Show

Mila and Ashton met in 1998 on the set of That ’70s Show, American sitcom that tells the story of a group of teenagers from a small town in Wisconsin. The two actors played respectively Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso, two characters who have a relationship in the course of the affair.

The first kiss between Jackie and Michael was also the first of the beautiful Mila in her life. The actress later confessed that she had a crush on Ashton, who was famous at the time as a model for the Calvin Klein brand, already around that time. However, a good friendship is born between the two, defined by themselves almost as “brother and sister”. Their complicity was not wronged by the significant age difference: Kunis was fourteen at the start of filming, while Kutcher was nineteen. In fact, the Ukrainian actress had “falsified” her age at the auditions for the show, claiming to be almost of age. Once the truth was discovered, the producers were already pleasantly impressed with her acting skills, so they decided to keep her.

Between marriages and divorces

Crucial in Ashton Kutcher’s life was his marriage to the world famous Demi Moore in 2005. The two were married for six years until their separation in 2011, at which time a difficult legal battle for divorce begins. Moore had in fact accused her ex-husband of having been unfaithful to her, which was later publicly denied long after by the actor at an awards ceremony in his hometown, Iowa.

Mila Kunis also leaves behind a relational past that is not exactly simple. The actress was in fact linked to Macaulay Culkin (Mom I missed the plane) for eight years. Despite the good relationship that seems to have established between the two today, it is no mystery that their separation was somewhat difficult, according to various statements by the protagonists.

Loading... Advertisements

Therefore in 2011 Mila and Ashton are both single again.

When the Golden Globes were convicts

Crucial point in the rapprochement between the two was the ceremony for the awarding of the Golden Globes in 2012, event during which the long-awaited spark seems to have struck. That evening Ashton Kutcher invites Mila to a party at her house where it is rumored that she had her first kiss, even though the American actor was initially trying to arrange a date between his old colleague and a friend of his.

They start dating until they decide to move in in April 2012. In December of the same year, Kutcher finally completes the divorce proceedings from Moore.

2014 is also a very important year for this lovely couple: first the engagement is announced, or rather: in the photos stands out a beautiful ring on Mila’s hand. And in September their first daughter, Wyatt Isabelle, is born. In 2015 they get married and the celebration is held in Oak Glen, California.

Although in recent months there have been various gossip about Ashton’s alleged infidelity and a possible divorce, in reality the couple has denied everything, showing themselves in public more united than ever.

In short, we hope to see them together for a long time to come! What do you think?