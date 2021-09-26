Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis bis parents: it is a boy

Happy birthday to Ashton Kutcher, ex of Demi Moore, and Mila Kunis who, last November 30, became parents again. The two are in seventh heaven. E! News magazine spread the news.

That’s right, after Wyatt Isabelle, the eldest, have welcomed a boy whose name is not known at the moment. To reveal the sex of the child was the father himself who, a guest of the Today Show, talking about how her daughter was experiencing her mother’s pregnancy, provided valuable information on the subject: “He points to Mila’s belly and says: little brother“.

The actor had actually confessed at the “Late Night with Seth Meyers” that he would have wanted another sissy: “First of all, our little girl is amazing. I also thought that if we had a second sissy, (Mila) she would give me another chance to have a boy and now I don’t know“- said Kutcher.

Regardless of gender though, Ashton is ready to take on the role of father once again: “The first time I almost became a doula. I was reading books, I was ready, this time I did nothing“- revealed.