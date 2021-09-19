Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis deny the breakup with a video on social media

Other than marriage in crisis. The love story between Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis continues at full speed: to confirm it is the funny video that the couple of American actors published on social networks to officially deny the rumors. Tired of continuing gossip about their private life, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have decided to make a short movie where they make fun of the article of an American gossip magazine that had launched the scoop on their breakup in recent days.

The tabloid American “In Touch Weekly“, in the past few hours, he published an article in which he talks about the farewell between the two Hollywood stars, complete with children transpired away from Kutcher by his wife. A rumor that the couple wanted to” dismantle “piece by piece into a funny gag while they are in the car together. “ Baby what’s up? “, the star asks his wife who replies:” I’m sorry, it’s over between us. I feel suffocated “. Mila Kunis holds the smartphone in her hands, showing the first page of the tabloid where the news is reported, which she takes up in an ironic tone:” And I’m taking your kids away too, you know “, while Kutcher replies surprised:” Will I never see my children again? Don’t think about it “. The funny curtain continues and Mila increases the dose, drawing inspiration from the article:” I take them with me because you have a dark secret, I don’t know what it is but it’s there “, while the actor concludes:” It must be really dark … thanks “.

