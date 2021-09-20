Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis From Elton John to Sting to Ashton Kutcher: the children and the “denied” inheritance: “No inheritance for our children”

S.there are many celebrities who boast assets of millions of dollars but who decide not to leave money to their offspring and instead allocate it to charities: a radical decision taken for the education of children

To be son of… usually it should guarantee one life without economic worries. But that’s not always the case. It often happens that children squander a heritage built on work, sweat and fatigue or that they throw one away privileged life and at the first difficulties let go. How many times has this happened? Too many. And so, to avoid such a ‘fate’ for the children Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis they decided to donate all their assets (well 300 million dollars earned thanks to cinema but also to guessed investments in start-ups and venture capital!) a charities.

Podcast host of Dax Shepard, Ashton Kutcher stated that he and his wife are well aware that their two children, Wyatt Isabelle And Dimitri “They have a very privileged life and they don’t know it. Unfortunately they will never know because it is the only standard of living they will know“And that’s a big problem for them education.

“When we die our money will be donated to charity. If our kids grow up investing in something that pays off, I will help them, but I won’t give them free funds. Like this they will learn to fend for themselves, they will appreciate what they have had from life and above all they will be able to achieve a comfortable life alone“.

For Ashton Kutcher and his wife Mila Kunis is not the first radical decision taken regarding theeducation of their children. A few months ago, their decision not to give Christmas gifts to their children had sparked a lot of controversy: “Unfortunately, today’s children no longer know how to appreciate gifts“.

But the Kutchers are certainly not the only ones in and around Hollywood who think this way. TO Zachary and Elijah, the two children of Sir Elton John and David Furnish, basic goods such as the house and the car will be guaranteed, and a “small” income (the amount is not known), but any Picasso or private jet will have to conquer them by themselves, the singer explained to the Daily Mirror.

Loading... Advertisements

The same goes for the chef’s four children Gordon Ramsay who admitted to letting his children travel in economy (he instead moves first) because “They haven’t earned enough to afford this luxury yet“.

The billionaires are of the same opinion Bill and Melinda Gates, who have reserved “only” a few million for the heirs to buy a house and launch some start-up. For the “rest” they have to fend for themselves.

At the reading of the will, the comedian Jerry Lewis, who passed away on August 20 last year, did not make the children from his first marriage laugh at all: excluded from any inheritance.

And then there is the singer Sting and the inheritance “denied” to his six children. In an interview with Daily Mail clarified: “I will not leave them a penny of my 180 million pounds. They have to work, like I did. They know very well and rarely ask me for anything: it is an attitude that I appreciate and respect“.