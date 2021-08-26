Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis hilariously responded to the shower drama

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis responded to the hygiene discussion in the most fun way possible.

The stars made fun of themselves and the titles They do not bathe their children regularly, of sarcastic video download In their bathroom… they actually wash their children.

“Are you putting water on the children? Are you trying to dissolve them? ” Kutcher grinned, playing into the debate that started it all after revealing armchair expert Podcast featuring Dax Shepard, who says they bathe their children — Wyatt, 6, and Dimitri, 4 — when they’re very smelly.

“Here’s the thing: if you can see dirt, clean it up. Otherwise, it’s useless, ”he said at the time. Kunis admitted: “I don’t wash my body with soap every day… but I wash my dimples, breasts, furrows and soles of my feet.”

In the hilarious new Instagram video, Kutcher asked his six-year-old wife, “Are you trying to water them both? It’s ridiculous! What’s going on here?” “Let’s bathe our babies,” Kunis added with a laugh.

Kutcher joked that this is the “fourth time this week” that their children have been cleaned. Kunis laughed, adding, “It’s too much.”

Their body oils will be destroyed. What are you trying to do? ” He added sarcastically, while his … This is a show from the 70s The co-star’s face laughed and laughed.

During a podcast last month, Kutcher said that washing the body with soap every day will remove “all natural oils on the skin”, calling it “crazy”. “I’ve been under the armpits and half of my crotch every day, and absolutely nothing else.”

Dax Shepard’s wife, actress Kristen Bell Weighs too, saying, “I’m a huge fan of waiting for the stench. Once you feel it, it’s biology’s way of letting you know you need to clean it up. “

Not only did an online discussion about proper hygiene start, but actor Jake Gyllenhaal shared, saying he also doesn’t shower often.

“I find that I shower more and more often at times,” Tell Vanity FairLast week during the promotion of Prada’s Luna Rossa Ocean fragrance.

“I think, because Elvis Costello is great, good manners and bad breath are getting you nowhere. So I do it. But I also think there is a whole world of not showering which is also good for skin maintenance, and we clean ourselves naturally. “

Happy rapper Cardi tweeted b Earlier this week, “Wassup with people who say they don’t shower? It itches “.