Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis launch Quarantine Wine for charity

In this period of emergency there are many stars who are promoting charitable initiatives to support the various associations that are involved in helping those in difficulty in this period. In this context Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis they had a truly original idea: the Quarantine Wine, namely the wine to drink during the forty, a Pinot Noir available online at the price of 50 dollars for two bottles.

The proceeds from the sale of this wine will be entirely donated to the organizations involved in the fight against the pandemic: “Open a bottle of this wine, enjoy a virtual happy hour with a friend or loved one and write to whoever you are toasting from the comfort of your home – say the two actors announcing the initiative on social media – Take a picture and post it using #quarantinewine, #PPE and #socialdistancing to spread the word about wine and fundraising. We hope you like it as much as we do and we can’t thank you enough for your support!“.

Those interested, the Quarantine Wine promoted by the two actors can be purchased on the site officialquarantinewine.com: the label present on the bottle is White to allow you to write on the first name of the person with whom you want to toast, a very nice idea even if you decide to give wine as a gift. Specifically, the entities to which the money collected will go are Give Directly, Direct Relief, The Frontline Responders Fund and theAmerica’s Food Fund, all committed to ensuring meals for families in difficulty and providing medical equipment to hospitals.

The two actors hope that the initiative can really be useful to raise funds: “We enjoyed testing the wine and it is delicious”Says Mila Kunis in the video. Her husband then shows the label that says “You“And adds”Here’s a toast to you and everything you are doing to protect people“. Several stars, including Kim Kardashian, have relaunched the initiative on social networks to promote it as much as possible.