Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis: “No inheritance to our children”

Being the children of famous people often guarantees a comfortable life without financial worries. However, there are not a few cases in which the privileged offspring squander all the patrimony of the parents or at the first difficulties proves not to be able to face the vicissitudes of life. To avoid such a fate for their children, the couple formed by Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis decided to one day donate all their assets to charities, leaving their children dry.

Dax Shepard podcast host Ashton Kutcher, star of turbulent adolescence (at 16 he attempted a robbery and was sentenced to 3 years probation and 180 hours of community service) said he and his wife are well aware of the fact that their two children, Wyatt Isabelle and Dimitri, aged 3 years and 15 months respectively, will have an extraordinary existence: «They have a very privileged life and they don’t know it. Unfortunately they will never know because it is the only standard of living they will know ».

No inheritance



At this point Ashton, who together with his wife boasts a fortune of about 300 million dollars, built not only thanks to film roles in Hollywood, but also to guessed investments in start-ups and venture capital, declared that he will not leave an inheritance to the offspring: ” When we die our money will be donated to charity – the star cut short -. If our children grow up investing in something that pays off, I will help them, but I will not give them free funds. In this way they will learn to get by on their own, they will appreciate what they have had from life and above all they will be able to achieve a comfortable life alone ». This is not the couple’s first radical decision regarding the education of their children. A few months ago, Mila Kunis announced her decision not to give Christmas gifts to her children: “Unfortunately – the star of Ukrainian origin cut short – today’s children no longer know how to appreciate gifts”.