Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis offer their home for free on Airbnb







08/18/2023 at 15:28 CEST







Aston Kutcher And Mila Kunis They are one of the most famous couples of Hollywood. They met on ‘That ’70s Show’ as teenagers, but their relationship didn’t begin until much later. Now they have been married for eight years and have two children.







On August 15, the actor shared a statement promoted by Airbnb on his social networks. The couple will rent out their home in Santa Barbara, Los Angeles, California. The interpreter has published this idea through Instagram, being the only one to do so since Mila does not have a profile on the social network.

Anyone who meets the requirements can apply for this initiative by next Saturday, August 19. Besides, The couple will welcome guests to their home and they will meet the four people who can stay, This process will be completely free and all expenses will be paid except travel.

On the other hand, Gwyneth Paltrow The next announced the same initiative on September 9 in Montecito, California. “Airbnb had a bright idea to do something to make the world a little less lonely, so I invite you to stay at my Montecito guest house for a night”the actress explained on Instagram.