Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis: “Our children won’t inherit our money”

If you are convinced that all celebrity children are spoiled you are wrong.

Even in Hollywood, there is someone who wants to teach their children the importance of fending for themselves.

Without external help, nor from parents.

It is the case of Ashton Kutcher (40) who has been married to the beauty since 2015 Mila Kunis (34).

The two actors have two children: Wyatt, 3 years old and Dimitri, just over 1 year old.

The kids are still too young to worry about money or inheritance but Dad Ashton intends to set the record straight.

Guest of the podcast of his friend Dax Shepard wanted to address this delicate topic.

“My children are living a very privileged life and they don’t realize it. I will not set up a fund for them, in the end we will give our money to charity“.

You got it right. He and Mila will not leave the little ones trust funds or their fortune accumulated over the years.

What is certain is that, if one of the two children were to give birth to a good idea, Ashton will be happy to consider it:

“If my children wanted to start a business and if they presented me with a good business plan, then I would invest in it, but they will not take out a fund for nothing“.

The reason for his choice?

The actor wants his children to realize the immense luck they have had. And he hopes this will encourage them to work hard to regain the comforts they enjoyed as children.

“I hope they are motivated to get back what they had“.

Clearer than that!

Wyatt and Dimitri, be warned!

Get busy right away because Dad doesn’t help you.