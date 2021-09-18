Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis: “Our money for charity, we leave nothing to our children”

Even the rich cry. We are talking about Wyatt Isabelle and Dimitri, 3 and 1 year old, the children of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis who will not inherit the fortune of mom and dad. The decision of the Made in Hollywood couple is unshakable, which recently declared that the little ones will have to learn to get by on their own. In short, they still do not know it but as they grow up they will have to deal with money like all mere mortals, despite being born in a six-figure family.

Unlike the children of many celebrities, in fact, the little ones apparently will not be able to indulge themselves. The guest actor of his friend Dax Shepard’s podcast said publicly: “My children are living a very privileged life and they don’t realize it. I will not set up a fund for them, in the end we will give our money to charity ». Demi Moore’s ex, therefore, decided together with her married sweetheart in 2015 not to leave either trust funds or the fortune accumulated thanks to the sets. “If my children wanted to start a business and if they presented me with a good business plan, then I would invest in it, but they will not take out a fund for nothing,” added Kutcher. A hand yes, but only if it served to roll up their sleeves: “I hope that this will motivate them to get back what they had.”