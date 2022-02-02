Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis sell their East Coast-style Beverly Hills home for $ 10.4 million

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, the couple famous of married actors in life, have finally said goodbye to their traditional style home which they have owned since 2014. The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home was first put up for sale in May 2020. The couple then lowered the price before selling it for $ 10.4 million. not much higher than the purchase price.

Even though it’s in Beverly Hills, the house looks like a traditional East Coast style mansion, one of those you might expect to find in Connecticut. The exterior has a stone facade and an imposing entrance door, while inside it boasts precious items wooden floors, wainscoting, crown moldings and a staircase with a beautiful wooden balustrade. The large windows let in the natural light that floods all the rooms, and in the photos of the ad you can see that the color chosen for the décor is bright white in almost the whole house.

The only space with a different vibe is the home office covered in wood with a fireplace, one of the four present in the house. Other noteworthy spaces include a sauna, walk-in pantry, wine cellar, and dedicated breakfast room. Outside there is a covered courtyard and a stone-edged swimming pool.

Kutcher and Kunis, who have a 7-year-old daughter, Wyatt, and a 5-year-old son, Dimitri, currently live in a modern and sustainable farmhouse, custom built by the studio Backen & Gillam Architects, in the AD100, that TO he visited last August: “We wanted the house to look like an old barn, a decades-old building converted into a home. But it also had to be modern and current, ”Kutcher said. The interior designer Vicky Charles, (also in AD100) from Charles & Co., helped them achieve the final look.