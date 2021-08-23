Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis share a video of showering their children

LOS ANGELES – After frowning more than one eyebrow for confessing to washing children only when they are visibly dirty, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, with a lot of self-irony, teased each other by sharing a video of them on Instagram the shower for the little ones. «Do you want to make them melt ?!», the American actor jokes in the film to his wife, who laughs amused.

“What’s going on?” Asks Kutcher sitting outside the booth at the beginning of the video as his 4 and 6-year-old sons, who are never framed, scream from under the shower. «It’s water!», Kunis reveals to the camera, triggering her husband’s hilarious reaction: «Do you put water on the children ?! Are you trying to melt them? Are you trying to hurt him with the water? »He asks the 37-year-old actress, who laughs amused. “Is absurd! What’s happening? », The 43-year-old continues. “We are washing our children,” she replies. “It’s the fourth time this week! Fourth time this week! The hydrolipidic film will be destroyed! », Continues the actor, making fun of the reason why they would not exceed with showers, that is, to preserve the health of the skin.

“This washing thing got out of hand,” Ashton Kutcher comments on the film.

The couple’s recent confessions about their own and children’s personal hygiene have sparked a curious debate over the Hollywood star’s shower habits. In fact, there is no shortage of thrifty people with water, like Jake Gyllenhaal. But there are also those who don’t skimp on soap, like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.