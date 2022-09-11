Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis share their trip to Disney on social networks

USA.- The actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis showed off their romantic date to say goodbye to the summer at the Disney Park in California.

Through his social networks, Kutcher published two photos with the actress where they were seen enjoying some of the park’s attractions.

“We give you a hint of where we went to celebrate the end of summer,” he wrote in the post’s description. A few minutes later, the followers did not take long to find the answer to the 44-year-old actor’s question and began to write thousands of comments. In one of the photos they are seen in the “Star Wars: Galaxy Edge” attraction and in the second in front of Sleeping Beauty’s castle.

Mila wore a baseball cap and a Mickey Mouse t-shirt, while Ashton wore Star Wars gear.

The two Hollywood actors almost always go out with their children, however, on this occasion it is not clear if they took Wyatt, 7, and Dimitri, 5, as they prefer not to publish photos of their little ones to protect their privacy.

“We do not share any photos of our children publicly because we feel that being public is a personal choice.

“My wife and I chose a career where we’re in the public eye, but my kids aren’t,” Ashton told Ariana Huffington on a 2017 episode of the Thrive Global podcast.

The couple has been a bit away from film projects, however, they are still active for television projects.

In fact, in a recent interview, the actor commented that he had been sick for a long time, but is now recovering favorably. Without a doubt, that was also an important reason to travel and have fun at Disney.

In 1, 2, 3 1 .