Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis “take away” from their children to give their goods to those who need them most

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have said they want to leave their belongings to support social causes rather than to their children. A sort of action that “disinherits” in a certain sense the children of the well-known couple, who instead decided to leave a part (but sometimes all or almost all) of their assets to charity by adhering to the so-called “solidarity will”, which has already marked the choices of many celebrities: from Sting to Bill Gates, without forgetting Robin Williams or George Lucas.

A phenomenon, that of inserting a legacy in the last wishes in support of charitable causes, increasing both among celebrities and among ordinary people who, more and more frequently, ask themselves the problem of what to do with their heritage, recognizing in the path of solidarity the best choice. According to the latest survey carried out among the Organizations of the Solidarity Testament Committee, in fact, from 2012 to today, Italians have acquired greater awareness of the importance of allocating, through a solidarity bequest, part of their assets to one or more organizations of the Third Sector. In fact, it is estimated that, in the last five years, the economic value of solidarity bequests has undergone an increase of up to 10%.

The solidarity legacy is, therefore, a virtuous practice that is also spreading in our country and is giving important results. Just think of how much the Testament Solidarity Committee has grown, to which they belong – ActionAid, AIL, AISM, Don Gnocchi Foundation, Lega del Filo d’Oro, Save the Children, Aid to the Church in Need Onlus, Amnesty International, Amref, CBM , Cesvi, Greenpeace, Intersos, Operation Smile Italia Onlus Foundation, Pasteur Foundation, Telethon Foundation, Umberto Veronesi Foundation, Arca Project, Telefono Azzurro, Unicef, Campus Bio-Medico University of Rome – with the patronage of the National Council of Notaries, which since 2013, the year of its establishment, it has gone from 6 to 21 Organizations with the entry of CBM and Greenpeace.