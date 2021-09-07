Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, the Instagram video against gossip

Responding to gossips with irony and a big smile: per Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis this is the only possible reply to the magazines that want them in black crisis, ready to break up and fight for custody of the children, Wyatt and Dimitri aged 5 and 3.

The video on Instagram in which Ashton and Mila commented on the cover of the In Touch Weekly has totaled more than 3 million likes and tons of compliments from users in total admiration of the couple. Other than a black crisis, these two seem closer than ever!

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis in crisis? The couple responds



Basically to respond to the incessant gossip that has followed them since they became a couple in 2014 Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher have opted to make a metaphorical tongue for magazines greedy for scandals and news about Hollywood couples. “I’m sorry, it’s over between us“Mila tells Ashton as she scrolls through the article while they are in the car, direction: their beautiful life.”The children come with me because you have a dark secret even though I’m not sure what it is“. A few jokes and boom: what seemed like a kind of orchestrated fight for social media has turned into the most effective anti-gossip tactic, all to be copied to silence the rumors.

“Maybe next week you’ll have triplets too“, wrote Ashton Kutcher in the caption of the video referring to the fact that depending on the tide the newspapers want them to be ready for war at the same time with divorce lawyers and a close-knit couple close to expanding the family.

In 2018 Mila Kunis, at the time cover star of Cosmo US, said she never read articles about her and her family and that often gossip, however “funny” for the reader, can cause great confusion to people who they are close to celebrities. “My parents really believe that I am pregnant every year like the newspapers say!“, he said in that interview, adding that yes, she is really social-allergic but it is thanks to Facebook that the love affair with Ashton Kutcher after his divorce gives Demi Moore has kicked off. “I think social networks must bring people together, not make them ready to speak badly and spit poison on others“. And how to blame her?

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, manual (ironic) against gossips

Those who hurt social, perish from social: Instagram & Co. spread like wildfire the gossip born on the tabloids, which swim in the sea of ​​the web reaching the 4 corners of the globe without effort. To respond to the wave of gossip about them, Ashton and Mila slyly used the same medium that wanted to bury them as a couple, publishing an ironic video that immediately went viral. Not bad as a strategy to combat the hatred of gossips and haters who always want them ready to separate. They put their face on it: instead of mulling over the rumors in circulation, Mila and Ashton put their faces on it and exposed themselves to have their say, in a very personal and effective way. It may seem counterproductive in real life but in reality it is in favor of the couple, because only in this way can they prove united against everyone. They remained with their feet on the ground: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis met in the 90s on the set of That ’70s show, then after various relationships with other people they found each other, they started a family in 2014 and have been inseparable ever since. Sure they are one of the most powerful and acclaimed couples in Hollywood, but it is evident that they have remained grounded and that they know what is really important: their love story, the children they have had and their families. For these values ​​and for the fans who follow them they have decided to respond to the gossip as lightly as possible, not giving a damn about the gossips and responding to the haters who have hated seeing them so close-knit. And what better “revenge” than good humor and happiness?

