News

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis: the ironic video on the bathroom for children

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The couple posted a funny video on social media to respond to the uproar aroused by their statements in recent weeks

August 14, 2021

Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis yes. I am “surrendered” and they have washed their sons. The couple teased each other, posting an ironic video on Instagram complete with a caption: “This bathroom story is out of control”.

ashton-kutcher, mila-kunis

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

A funny response to the hype that, in recent weeks, had caused a statement from them during a podcast. Ashton and Mila, in fact, had told of wash only if necessary and, with regard to their children, they had affirmed: “If you see dirt on them wash them, otherwise there is no use”.

After unleashing a real debate about the children’s bathroom, Ashton Kutcher posted a video on Instagram in which she shoots Mila in the bathroom and the glass door of the shower covered in steam.

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and the bath for children

“Are you putting water on the children? You are looking for from dissolve them? ” Ashton yells teasing his wife who is washing their children, Wyatt, 6, and Dimitri, 4. In the video, the actor continues to joke, between laughs of the wife: “Are you trying to hurt them with water? It’s ridiculous! What is happening?”.

And she, at that point: “We are bathing our children.” Finally, Ashton jokingly yells: “It’s there fourth time this week“. And Mila answers laughing: “It’s too much“. An ironic way to make fun of themselves and silence the hype their claim had caused.

© Copyright LaPresse – Reproduction reserved


Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

858
News

‘Bitcoin Family’ hides Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin in Secret Vaults
684
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
651
News

Three promising projects under construction on Polkadot
510
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
508
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
502
News

Ravencoin enjoys the escape of the miners from Ethereum: that’s why it goes up …
487
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
447
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
426
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
418
News

Ripple dominates the sector thanks to agreements in Korea and news in the SEC process
To Top