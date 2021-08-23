Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis: the ironic video on the bathroom for children

The couple posted a funny video on social media to respond to the uproar aroused by their statements in recent weeks

Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis yes. I am “surrendered” and they have washed their sons. The couple teased each other, posting an ironic video on Instagram complete with a caption: “This bathroom story is out of control”.

A funny response to the hype that, in recent weeks, had caused a statement from them during a podcast. Ashton and Mila, in fact, had told of wash only if necessary and, with regard to their children, they had affirmed: “If you see dirt on them wash them, otherwise there is no use”.

After unleashing a real debate about the children’s bathroom, Ashton Kutcher posted a video on Instagram in which she shoots Mila in the bathroom and the glass door of the shower covered in steam.

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and the bath for children

“Are you putting water on the children? You are looking for from dissolve them? ” Ashton yells teasing his wife who is washing their children, Wyatt, 6, and Dimitri, 4. In the video, the actor continues to joke, between laughs of the wife: “Are you trying to hurt them with water? It’s ridiculous! What is happening?”.

And she, at that point: “We are bathing our children.” Finally, Ashton jokingly yells: “It’s there fourth time this week“. And Mila answers laughing: “It’s too much“. An ironic way to make fun of themselves and silence the hype their claim had caused.

