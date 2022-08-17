Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis treat kids Wyatt, 7, and Dimitri, 5, to frozen yogurt on rare family outing

Image Credit: CPR/D.Sanchez / BACKGRID

It was quite the Kutcher-Kunis family show on Tuesday (Aug 16) when Mila Kunis Y Ashton Kutcher go to a local Yogurtland with your children, Wyatt7 and 5 years Dimitri. Mila, 39, and Ashton, 44, dressed casually, presented their children with some sweets, helping them all beat the late-summer heat. Wyatt opted for the waffle cone treat treat, while the rest of the family stuck with the usual yogurt.

Mila and Ashton opted for face masks to help prevent the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. the That 70’s Show The alumni dressed like any other parent of two, with Ashton opting for baggy jeans, an oversized T-shirt that said “Plant Power,” and a distressed trucker cap. Mila was wearing a pair of gray-blue shorts with a matching blouse, her dark hair flowing loose in the August air.

The Kunis-Kutcher family was last seen in Los Angeles in late July. The foursome ran a few errands together, with Ashton still rocking the fancy farmer look (jeans, T-shirt, hat), while Mila opted for a pair of baggy brown overalls. She also opted for what looked like iced coffee (although it could have been bubble tea or Boba, as both are delicious).

The frozen yogurt run comes just a week after Ashton revealed to National Geographic Running wild with Bear Grylls that he had a secret health problem that almost left him blind and deaf. “Two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis,” Ashton said. “It knocked out my vision. It knocked out my hearing. It knocked all my balance. It took me like a year to put it all back together again.”

“You don’t really appreciate it until it’s gone, until you say, ‘I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to see again. I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to listen again. I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to walk again,” Ashton added. “I’m lucky to be alive.”

Later, Ashton weighed in on the reveal. “Before there’s a bunch of rumours/talk/whatever,” she tweeted to his 17.1 million followers. “Yes, I had a rare episode of vasculitis 3 years ago. (Autoimmune stimulation) I had some hearing, vision and balance problems right after. I fully recovered. Everything’s fine. Forward. See you at the 2022 New York Marathon with Thorn.”