Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis: wash only if needed

S.Often Hollywood actors are a little above the lines regarding their private habits. There are those, for example, who follow crazy diets, perhaps eating foods of only one color, and who adopts in his family intimacy at least bizarre behaviors.

In a recent podcast by Armchair Expert, were hosted Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. The conductors spoke to the two actors, who have been together since 2012, about theirs family menage, which they share with their two children, Wyatt And Dimitri, 6 and 4 years old.

During the chat, referring to their children, they stated that “if you see dirt on it, then wash it. Otherwise it is not really needed“. For them, in fact, it makes no sense to “use soap every day”.

Ashton Kutcher: “Never take a shower after the gym”

And the rules they have adopted towards their children are the same ones they use for themselves. The actor of Bobby has in fact admitted to wash “only underarms and my private parts every day”, while dedicating himself to the ablutions of the rest of his body “only when strictly necessary“. What the “boundary” of this “strictly necessary” is, however, has not been specified.

Ashton Kutcher went on to explain that after a workout in the gym, he throws himself on his face «only water to remove the salt of the sweatBut he certainly doesn’t take a shower.

Mila Kunis: “As a child I didn’t have hot water”

Mila, on the other hand, traces this behavior back to her past when she was a child. “I didn’t have hot water as a child», Specified the actress de The black Swan, “So I didn’t shower often.” Then, she added, “even when I became a mother I have never washed my babies every day. Not even when they were babies. ‘

In reality, Ashton and Mila are not an entirely isolated case: there is a large group of people who believe that washing every day is harmful, because the immune system epidermis would result weakened by the numerous rinses and rubbing done with the towel would remove the microorganisms that support the natural defenses.

Of course, from washing every day to don’t do it even after a session in the gym there are a series of infinite – and perhaps healthier – middle ways …

