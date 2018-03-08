Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis will not bequeath any money to their children

desktop
includes2013 / SSI / notification / global.json
/includes2013/SSI/utility/ajax_ssi_loader.shtml
-
The couple formed by Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis decided to one day donate all their assets to charities, leaving their children dry. The reason? The two actors want their offspring to understand the value of money and above all learn to get by without the help of their parents (Instagram @ashtonmila)
curated by Francesco Tortora
-
Dax Shepard podcast host Ashton Kutcher, star of turbulent adolescence (at 16 he attempted a robbery and was sentenced to 3 years probation and 180 hours of community service) said he and his wife are well aware of the fact that their two children, Wyatt Isabelle and Dimitri, aged 3 years and 15 months respectively, will have an extraordinary existence: They have a very privileged life and they don’t know it. Unfortunately they will never know because the only standard of living they will know (Instagram @ashtonmila)
-
At this point Ashton, who together with his wife boasts a wealth of about 300 million dollars, built not only thanks to the activity in Hollywood, but also to guessed investments in start-ups and venture capital, declared that he will not leave inheritance to the offspring: When we will die our money will be donated to charity – the star cut short -. If our children grow up investing in something that pays off, you will help them, but don’t give them free funds. Thus they will learn to fend for themselves, they will appreciate what they have had from life and above all they will be able to achieve a comfortable life alone (Instagram @ashtonmila)
-
This is not the couple’s first radical decision regarding the education of their children. A few months ago, Mila Kunis announced her decision not to give Christmas gifts to her children: Unfortunately – the Ukrainian-born star cut short – today’s children no longer know how to appreciate gifts (Instagram @ashtonmila)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-