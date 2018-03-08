Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis will not bequeath any money to their children

At this point Ashton, who together with his wife boasts a wealth of about 300 million dollars, built not only thanks to the activity in Hollywood, but also to guessed investments in start-ups and venture capital, declared that he will not leave inheritance to the offspring: When we will die our money will be donated to charity – the star cut short -. If our children grow up investing in something that pays off, you will help them, but don’t give them free funds. Thus they will learn to fend for themselves, they will appreciate what they have had from life and above all they will be able to achieve a comfortable life alone (Instagram @ashtonmila)