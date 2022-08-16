Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis will not leave an inheritance to their children and this is the reason

With two parents who are successful in their careers, famous and with a long history that has left them thousands of dollars in their bank accounts, one would think that they would no longer have to worry (at least not too much), about their financial future. However, the children of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis will not receive any inheritance from their parents, at least that is what the actor couple has declared.

This is not the first time that the couple has raised controversy regarding their parenting methods; however, on this occasion they have given a reason that has made many applaud their decision.

According to what Kutcher himself said in an interview, little 8-year-old Wyatt and 6-year-old Dimitri will not receive any inheritance from their parents in the future.

“We are not going to leave them any money. When the time draws near we will donate everything we have to charitable causes.” the actor told the Armchair Expert program.

However, the actor also clarified that this does not mean that they will not support them when they need it.

“When they grow up and want to start a business, I will invest in it as long as there is a good plan behind it. But we don’t want them to be left to wait for an inheritance – We hope this will motivate them to fight to have what they have had or at least to get a piece of it.” he explained she.

It is clear that the couple wants their children to be able to carve out their own future and not live at the expense of the fortune they have built over the years.

Not only Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis made this decision

Mila and Kutcher aren’t the only wealthy parents who have decided to leave their children out of their inheritance. Bill Gates is another clear example.

The billionaire once explained that his fortune will not be for his children, who thanks to the good education they have had and the money he has already given them throughout his life, there is no reason for them to have financial problems in the future. .

“You are not doing them any favors by inheriting large amounts of wealth. My fortune is dedicated to helping the poorest.”