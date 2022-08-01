Entertainment

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis with Wyatt and Dimitri at the supermarket

Studio City, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis walk hand-in-hand with their sons Wyatt and Dimitri on a quick trip to the Erewhon Market together over the weekend in Studio City. Pictured: Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis BACKGRID USA JULY 30, 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com * UK Customers: Images Containing Children Pixelate Face Before Posting *
Santa Barbara, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Philanthropic A-listers have rented a $5 million beach house, spending the weekend with their children and another family. The team spent Sunday morning at the Santa Barbara Zoo before having lunch at the Montecito Pharmacy where Ashton played the prankster, doing Marlon Brando (godfather) impressions at the table and was heard in the parking lot, proudly telling a local about his new $109,000 Hummer EV electric pickup, exclaiming
Image Credit: Javiles/Therma/BACKGRID

Ashton Kutcher Y Mila Kunis are champions of parenting! The A-list Hollywood couple headed out to Los Angeles to run errands on Saturday, July 30, and brought along their adorable daughter. wyatt7 years and son Dmitri, 5, to share the adventure. the Boy, where is my car? star, 44, wore a T-shirt and jeans as she held her son’s hand, while the Black Swan The 38-year-old actress looked stylish in a brown jumpsuit as she kept an eye on her baby.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher held hands with their sons Wyatt and Dmitri in Los Angeles in July 2022. (Javiles/Terma/BACKGRID)

The fun family outing comes as Ashton and Mila, who met on the set of That 70’s Show in 1998 but didn’t fall in love until 2015 – he recently reprized his Michael Kelso and Jackie Burkhart characters for the upcoming spin-off That 90’s Show. “Mila and I were thinking about it,” Ashton said. Variety of the filming of the new series. “We thought, ‘Look, we’re only in the position we’re in because of this show, so let’s go back and do this.’ We just got back and had fun for a week. It was so random and fun.

Talk to HEARS, added: “It was super nostalgic and really weird. Like, going back to the basement, just going back to the set, it was weird. Besides, being with everyone is… weird.

Aston Kutcher and Mila Kunis met on the set of “That 70s Show.” (BACKGRID)

Topher Grace, Laura Prepon Y Wilmer Valderrama Join Ashton and Mila in guest appearances for the spinoff, which follows Eric (Topher) and Donna (Laura)’s daughter, Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) while visiting her grandparents during the summer. Also back as fun parents, Red and Kitty are kurtwood-smith Y Debra Jo Rupp. The gang of newcomers who plays with Leia’s classmates is Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi Y Samuel Morelos.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Ashton said. Variety. “The new cast is phenomenal.”

Meanwhile, Ashton and Mila recently announced that they would match up to $3 million in donations to relief funds for Mila’s home country of Ukraine, which is suffering greatly from the Russian invasion. “Witnessing the bravery of Ukrainians, we are also witnessing the unimaginable burden of those who chose security,” the couple said in an Instagram video post. “Thanks to GoFundMe, this fundraiser will have an immediate impact on refugee and humanitarian relief efforts.”

