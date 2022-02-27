Ashton Kutcher defends the homeland of his wife Mila Kunis in Ukraine

ads

Ashton Kutcher is showing his support for Ukraine following Russia’s invasion last week. The actor shared his take on the ongoing riots with a simple tweet earlier this week.

“I support Ukraine,” he tweeted on Thursday, before retweeting an image of the Ukrainian flag.

Kutcher’s wife of seven years, actress Mila Kunis, was born in Ukraine when it was still part of the USSR. She moved to the United States when she was only 7 years old.

While the former That 70’s Show star hasn’t expressed her views on the current situation in her home country, she has opened up about her experience leaving Ukraine with her parents to come to the US at various times through over the years.

i stand with ukraine

— ashton kutcher (@aplusk) February 25, 2022

“And then one day we weren’t moving up the street,” Kunis recalled during a 2016 appearance on Conan. “We were on a train, and I was like, ‘Wow, we’re on a train. Where we go?’ And then we got to Moscow and then we got on a plane, and all of that was very new to me. Like, a train was new. The plane was new. I had Coca-Cola for the first time. The whole experience was very new.”

Kunis acknowledged the context of her family’s flight, telling people it was something they didn’t brag about at the time. “At that time, it was still like in the fall of communism, and we arrived [on] a refugee visa,” Kunis recounted. “It just wasn’t something you bragged about.”

“I didn’t even know what the United States was,” Kunis said. “I thought, ‘What could I have done?’ And they say, ‘He said the word America.’ And I was like, ‘Well, that’s true.’

She also shared her thoughts on Russia’s socioeconomic climate earlier. “Nowadays, if you have money, you think Moscow or anywhere else is cool,” she told The Telegraph in September 2011. “But that’s not the reality of the Russia I grew up in. My parents had amazing jobs and I was very lucky.” . We were not poor when we lived in Russia, while most people were very unlucky. However, my parents thought that my brother and I would have no future there, so we moved to the United States.”

She says her parents came to the country with just $250. “That was it. That was all we were allowed to take with us,” Kunis said. “My parents had given up good jobs and titles, which were not transferable. We arrived in New York on a Wednesday and on Friday morning my brother and I were at school in Los Angeles.”

