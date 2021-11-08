Ashton Kutcher ended up in hospital due to a fruitarian diet while filming the Steve Jobs movie

I worked deeply on his body Ashton Kutcher to interpret Steve Jobs In the 2013 film. Now, for, Mila Kunis – married to the actor since 2015, after his divorce from Demi Moore – she said that her husband, to look like the founder of the Apple died of pancreatic cancer in 2011, ended up in hospital twice for pancreatitis. In the latter period of his life, Jobs started eating only fruit due to cancer. So, Kutcher had decided to do the same. During the YouTube show Hot Ones, Kunis revealed that in the run-up to the film he had made up his mind to eat only fruit and carrot juice. was a fool – said the actress -. At one point he had come to eat only grapes. was a real fool. We ended up in the hospital twice with pancreatitis !.