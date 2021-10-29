“Ashton Kutcher ended up in the hospital to shoot the film”

Ashton Kutcher starred in the 2013 biopic Jobs dedicated to the genius of technology. To better prepare for the role, however, the actor ended up in hospital as his wife Mila Kunis told in a recent interview.

Host of the show on YouTube Hot Ones, Kunis revealed her husband’s health condition caused by a strict diet that she followed to step into the role of the character. Of course Kunis witnessed all of Kutcher’s prep work to play Jobs, the actor really put his all into it and he told it in an interview but his wife couldn’t help but go deeper. The star of Bad Moms told what happened to her husband during the filming of the biopic: “Oh, he minimizes. He was so stupid. I also think he only ate grapes at one point, really that stupid. We ended up in the hospital twice with pancreatitis. So, fact check: yes, it was really stupid. “

Preparing for the role was not only a challenging time for Ashton Kutcher, but also for her family. Take on the role of the late CEO of Apple it was certainly not an easy task as he was a rather complicated figure but Kutcher certainly did his best and thankfully was supported by his wife. We leave you with our review of Jobs and you can also take a look at the trailer for Four Good Days with Mila Kunis and Glenn Close.