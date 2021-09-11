Ashton Kutcher fell in love with Mila Kunis trying to fix her up with a friend of his

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher they maintain an impenetrable privacy about their relationship, so much so that they got married in 2015 and only now have they told how they fell in love!

A particular and very very romantic anecdote, which the actress revealed while chatting on her friend Dax Shepard’s podcast.

But first you need to take a step back and we remind you that Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have known each other since the 1990s, when they were colleagues on the set of the sitcom “That ’70s Show”.

In 2003 he started dating Demi Moore, whom he then married in September 2005. In 2011 the separation came.

Meanwhile Mila was dating Macaulay Culkin, but the story ended in 2010.

Loading... Advertisements

And here we are at the story of how they fell in love: both found themselves single, Ashton Kutcher thought she had the right friend to introduce to her friend and former colleague and set up a blind date.

But this friend never made the appointment and that was how Mila and Ashton ended up dating and falling in love!

Today they have two sons, Wyatt Isabelle and Dimitri Portwood: you can see that it was really fate that this friend did not show up!

Mila Kunis is in the club of super famous stars who don’t have Instagram, find out who the others are in the video:

ph: getty images