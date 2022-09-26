Ashton Kutcher Finally Admits ‘Sex Friends’ and ‘Sex Between Friends’ Are ‘The Same Movie’

It’s an open secret in Hollywood, but Ashton Kutcher has come to admit it publicly: yes, Sex With Friends and Sex Friends are the same movie. Attention, if you are not familiar with the universe of the romantic comedy, or romcom for the experts, it will be necessary to follow.

In 2011, two “romcoms”, therefore, were released, the first in January (in the United States), entitled Sex Friends (in French), and which starred Natalie Portman and Ashton Kutcher as two friends who decide to have sex without romance (before, of course, falling in love).

Six months later, in July, another film, titled Sex between Friends, with more or less the same plot, but Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis in the main roles, is released in theaters. Obviously, the public is amused by these similarities. With the marketing machine doing its job, everyone had fun pretending the movies were very different. It will therefore have been necessary to wait more than 10 years for Ashton Kutcher to admit the obvious.

Confidence

While he had invited in his show on TikTok Our Future Selves his friend Natalie Portman, the actor made some confidences. “I think the first time we started seeing each other was when we were filming Sex Friends “, he launched.

“Who would have thought that 20 years later we would be together in a Peloton? “, answered Natalie Portman, in reference to the mark of the treadmill on which they are filmed and partner of the show.

It was then that the comedian recognized that there were more than obvious similarities. “Wait, that’s also weird because my wife was doing the same movie, called Sex between Friends “, he replied, hilarious.

The latest revelation came from Natalie Portman: “And Mila and I had just shot black swan together. So we were all kissing. “.

That way we know everything!