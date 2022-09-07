Ashton Kutcher goes shirtless while surfing with Mila Kunis: photos

Image Credit: Garrett Press/MEGA

Ashton Kutcher Y Mila Kunis They were spotted catching some waves in Santa Barbara, California over Labor Day weekend and seemed to be having the time of their lives. Ashton, 44, donned a black swimsuit, black sunglasses and a blue baseball cap in photos taken on Sunday, September 4, while Mila, 39, kept warm in a wetsuit. black and purple the That 70’s Show alum grinned as they boogie down some smaller waves using a shared blue board.

Shirtless photos of Ashton surfaced shortly after he revealed he lost 12 pounds due to his intense training for the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon. “The biggest change physically has been the transfer of muscle mass from the upper from the body to the bottom. I have lost about 12 pounds,” she said. entertainment tonight August 29th. He added that Mila has been “very supportive” on his journey and noted that having the right people with him during his training makes a big difference. “Surrounding myself with a support system makes difficult things so much easier. Setting a pace you can sustain is not the same as working as hard as you can,” he explained.

Ashton’s health had already made headlines before the reveal, as in early August he revealed his battle with a rare autoimmune disorder called vasculitis. “Two years ago, I had this strange and super rare form of vasculitis. It knocked out my vision. It knocked out my hearing. It knocked all my balance. It took me like a year to rebuild it all,” she said. gryl bear on his National Geographic show, Running wild with Bear Grylls.

Ashton noted that his experience with vasculitis drastically changed his outlook on life. “You don’t really appreciate it until it’s gone, until you say, ‘I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to see again. I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to listen again. I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to walk again,’” she recalled. “I’m lucky to be alive.”

Ashton has certainly been making the most of his summer and his health with Mila. They were seen on the beach in Santa Barbara in mid-August enjoying some time together, and before that, they were also seen playing soccer on the beach. At the end of the month, they had a good time together having a snack at Yogurtland with their children, Wyatt7 and Dimitri5.