Ashton Kutcher has betrayed Mila Kunis, the actor reveals the truth and hushes up the gossip

Ashton Kutcher was immortalized with a mysterious brunette girl, as they boarded a private jet together. This was enough for the tabloid ‘Star’ to scream betrayal. The actor, however, revealed the truth on social media.

Paparazzi, cross and delight of well-known faces. He knows something about it Ashton Kutcher, which ended up on the pages of the tabloid Star in spite of itself. The actor was immortalized in the company of a beautiful brunette girl. In the photos posted, the two drive together and board a private jet.

A source also allegedly assured the magazine that the two were alone aboard the aircraft. Everything would suggest a well-planned moment of intimacy. To corroborate the news of an alleged betrayal, the magazine went on to list all the times the newspapers claimed that the actor was not faithful to his first wife Demi Moore or of the current partner Mila Kunis.

The icing on the cake, ‘Star’ underlined the alleged inconsistency of Ashton Kutcher who just before leaving with this woman, aboard the private jet, published a tender message on social media:

“Love, patience and hard work. This is the secret”.

“That woman is my cousin”

The newspaper fell into the hands of the person concerned, who considered it appropriate to re-establish the truth of the facts, revealing the identity of the mysterious woman with whom he was immortalized. Ashton Kutcher joked that Mila Kunis was “troubled”. The reason?

“Because I spent a day with our cousin. Sorry Aunt Jodie, but unfortunately these papers lack integrity.”

The brunette, therefore, is simply a relative. Mistery solved.