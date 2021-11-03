Ashton Kutcher hospitalized because of the fruitarian diet, says the expert: “It’s dangerous, there are other ways to lose weight”

The actor Ashton Kutcher he had so identified with the part of Steve Jobs in the 2013 film, which only ate fruit and carrot. During the last phase of his life Jobs had indeed begun to eat only fruit, perhaps to fight the pancreatic cancer that had by now reduced almost all life expectancy. Mila Kunis, Kutcher’s wife, revealed a few days ago that this choice of hers sent him twice straight to the hospital for the onset of a pancreatitis. These days the reference diet of these choices has come under fire, that one fruitarian. A diet which is “basically a food model based on the use of fresh fruit and oil seeds such as walnuts, almonds, pine nuts, sunflower seeds …”, explains Professor Pier Luigi Rossi, specialist in food science and lecturer at the University of Siena.

Professor Rossi, what imbalances does eating fruit only cause?

“We are faced with a sweet deception. People who have a high consumption of fruit actually introduce massive doses of fructose, a molecule that is absorbed in the intestine and reaches the liver, where it is transformed into palmitic acid, an aggressive saturated fatty acid which takes on a negative genomic function on cells. It is very atherogenic, therefore it favors atherosclerosis and increases the risk of cardiovascular diseases. It can also contribute to a state of insulin resistance“.

Aside from the quantities, when is it best to eat fruit?

“First of all, it is not eaten after a meal. Because the same problem as mentioned above occurs: it can be transformed into fat, especially if there is already an excess of glycogen and fat in the liver, thus favoring fatty liver disease. We must eat fruit in the morning and afternoon snacks. Said this, the fruitarian diet can create other problems“.

Which ones for example?

“At the intestinal level, where the microbiota can be oriented in its activity in a functional way or not in our organism. What we eat is in turn eaten by intestinal bacteria. If we take in an excess of fructose, this alters the microbiota producing negative effects not only in the intestine, but in the whole organism. Furthermore, with the fruitarian diet, essential fatty acids, vitamins D and B12 are not introduced; not even iron or other minerals, or adequate doses of essential amino acids “.

Will there be exceptions, medical reasons to follow it at least in some particular conditions?

“At the most it can be done a conscious fast, ‘a green day’: fresh fruit, raw and cooked vegetables and oil seeds (almonds, walnuts, pine nuts, sunflower seeds …), even once a week “.

There are those who resort to this diet to lose weight more easily …

“If one aims only at weight loss, one forgets that our body needs all the nutritional components to function properly; vice versa, there is a biochemical alteration and health problems. Ultimately, if we don’t know our physiology well, we only fall into dietary gossip. There are other possibilities of eliminating fat mass ”.