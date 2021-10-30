Ashton Kutcher hospitalized for pancreatitis / wife Mila Kunis reveals the background

While filming “Jobs” Ashton Kutcher he interpreted Steve Jobs. To get the best out of character, the actor has decided to become a fruitarian, a choice that cost dear to Ashton Kutcher and which has seriously endangered his health. Mila Kunis, the actor’s wife since 2015, ha told to Hot Ones, hosted by youtuber Sean Evans dei two hospitalizations of her husband due to pancreatitis and her husband’s extreme eating habits in 2003: “He downplayed the situation, at one point he ate only grapes. We ended up in hospital twice for pancreatitis “.

The same Kutcher had stated in 2014 that he ended up in the hospital two days before the shooting of the film began: “I was doubled over in pain. My pancreatic levels were completely high. It was one of the most terrifying things in my life “.

Ashton Kutcher hospitalized to play Steve Jobs

The diet made by Ashton Kutcher to imitate the founder of Apple plans to eat only raw seasonal fruit or dried fruit; a very unbalanced diet that can give rise to problems such as pancreatitis in those who practice it. Also George Clooney due to a unbalanced diet prolonged to be able to act in The Midnight sky, when he had to lose 13 pounds, it was hospitalized for the same problem as Ashton Kutcher.

Steve Jobs it was a supporter of this diet and followed its dictates. Although the founder of Apple died of pancreatic cancer, however, there has been no reliable scientific evidence that shows the correlation between the death of the entrepreneur and his diet.

