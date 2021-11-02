Ashton Kutcher, hospitalized twice: “He ate only fruit”

The whole truth about the various hospitalizations of Ashton Kutcher, who to play Steve Jobs, had started eating only fruit: here’s the reason

Sometimes playing important characters isn’t that easy. Actor Ashton knows this well Kutcher, which to interpret Steve Jobs in the 2013 film, she wanted to try to look like him at all costs. The truth came out of his current wife, Mila Kunis, with the two who got married in 2015. So during the show on Youtube Hot Ones, she unveiled how her husband tried to study the founder of the Apple died of pancreatic cancer in 2011

Read also -> Katia Follesa, this time exaggerating with Damiano Carrara: the photo drives fans crazy

Ashton Kutcher, here’s the whole truth about hospitalizations

Steve Jobs he had started eating only fruit after knowing he was sick: the actor, to learn more about the stages of his life, wanted to do the same by eating only fruit and carrot juice: “He was a fool. At one point he had come to eat only grapes. He was a real fool. We ended up in the hospital twice with pancreatitis! ”.

Read also -> Cheapest 5-star hotels, here’s where they are and how much does it cost?

The same Kutcher to Usa Today he had revealed in the past: “The fruitarian diet can lead to very serious problems. I ended up in the hospital two days before shooting started ”. Then he added: “I was doubled over in pain. My pancreas levels were totally out of the ordinary, it was terrifying – the most terrifying thing in my life. “

In the past, the same actor has been the protagonist of strange feats, such as the time he bought a $ 200,000 ticket to participate in the flight with Virgin Galactic of Richard Branson. The facts dated back to 2012 when he was not yet married to Mila and his own children had not been born: “When we got married and had children my wife pointed out that going into space was not a smart choice for the family. So I returned the ticket. I was supposed to be on the next flight, but I won’t be there. But sooner or later I’ll go to space ”.