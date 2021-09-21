Ashton Kutcher, how her daughter Wyatt Isabelle grew up: photos

Ashton Kutcher, 39 years old, he has a soft spot for Wyatt Isabelle. The first daughter (born of love with Mila Kunis, 33), the one who “changed everything”. And in these shots, here he is caring dad as he accompanies her to kindergarten in West Hollywood, Los Angeles.

Three years in October, Wyatt has a soft spot for Minnie and pink. And it looks a lot like mom. The latest arrival Dimitri, 10 months, meanwhile, is at home. But between the two brothers, the actor reveals, there is no jealousy. “Wyatt thinks the baby is her baby and at some point I will have to explain to him that he is not really his son.

I don’t know how I’m going to do it, she loves it so much, ”said guest Ellen DeGeneres.

And Ashton today, as a dad of two, is much calmer: «Once you learn that children don’t break it’s all downhill, ”he explained recently. Mila knows she is lucky to have a man like this: “My husband is a wonderful man and father”, he said, «He is always the first to say: ‘Today you were very good’. He does it without me asking, and it’s a pleasure not to have to beg for compliments from your partner. It makes you feel much safer ».