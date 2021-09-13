Ashton Kutcher insulted by the crowd for his disgusting habit [VIDEO]

The crowd yells “take a shower” at Ashton Kutcher during a football game!

Ashton Kutcher appeared at the College GameDay of ESPN at Jack Trice Stadium in Iowa, where he was watching the game between the Cyclones and the Hawkeyes. When the actor of Friends, lovers and … began to speak, was interrupted, or rather bombarded by the sound of fans singing: “Take a shower!”. The actor kept his cool and proved not to be bothered by the background voices and continued to speak quietly. Why should Ashton Kutcher take a shower? Or rather … why do fans accuse him of being dirty? This “incident” comes after the actor, originally from Iowa, and his wife Mila Kunis revealed that they only bathe their children when “You can visibly notice the dirt on their skin”.

GameDay is at Iowa State today but their guest picker was Iowa fan Ashton Kutcher. Iowa State fans drowned him in “take a shower” chants pic.twitter.com/7gF9ifSwmE – Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 11, 2021

A few months ago Kunis and Kutcher, guests on the podcast Armchair Expert by Dax Shepard, talked about their personal hygiene habits and what they passed on to their children. The actor couple admitted to wash completely only if necessary. And it doesn’t only apply to yourself, but also to 6 and 4-year-olds! Mila Kunis explained that she washes her face twice a day. When she was little she didn’t have hot water so he didn’t shower often. Yet when she became a mother, she never washed her babies every day. Not even while they were in the first months of life. The husband went on to say that if they are dirty then they must be cleaned, but if you can’t see anything it makes no sense for them to wash. Kutcher also revealed that he personally uses just soap and water on “Armpits and groin every day”, but “Never anything else”, before adding: “I have a tendency to rinse my face with a little water after a workout, to let all the sweat out”.

