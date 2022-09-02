Ashton Kutcher Is Amazed By Kim Kardashian’s Running Skills: ‘I Don’t Even Get It’

ads

Sports friends! As Ashton Kutcher is training to run the New York City Marathon, he has recruited some famous friends to help him get in shape, including Kim Kardashian.

“Excitement level, I’m at, like, 11 today. My friend, Kim, is here. I’m really, really happy to have a conversation with her,” said the Ranch alum, 44, said in an Instagram video from Thursday, September 1, promoting next week’s Peloton Tread episode of “Our Future Selves With Ashton Kutcher.”

In the teaser clip, Kutcher was impressed that the 41-year-old Skims mogul showed up in the first place. “You don’t even run,” he joked.

Kardashian, for her part, replied, “I don’t. »

Workout buddies were joined by Coach Peloton Robin Arzon, which put them through a high-impact routine. “I love Kim K,” the 40-year-old fitness instructor said in Thursday’s clip. “She dismantles and shatters the idea that you have to stay in your lane. »

The Works star – who shares daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 5, with his wife Mila Kunis – documented his pre-marathon fitness progress on the Peloton platform in a 10-episode series with his celebrity friends, including Kardashian, Natalie Portman and Kenny Chesney.

“Running this marathon is all about raising money and awareness of Thorn, my non-profit organization. Protecting children from sexual abuse is something I have been working on for a decade and just like a marathon, we will only achieve our goal through dedication, endurance and discipline,” Kutcher said in a statement. release last month of the partnership. “Having Peloton instructors prepare me for the marathon has been amazing and creating this series has been a blast. I’ve spoken to brilliant actors, musicians, writers, athletes and doctors about what motivates them and their “whys”.

Kardashian’s episode kicks off on Tuesday, September 6, in which the reality star completely stuns the actor with her speed and stamina. “You literally run at a seven-minute pace. What’s going on right now? the That 70s show the incredulous alum noted in the Instagram clip. “I don’t even understand. »

The beauty mogul – who shares daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, with her ex-husband Kanye West — even found his cardio exercise with Kutcher to be empowering.

“I think that’s what I’m missing in my training,” Kardashian added. “So it’s been inspiring and kind of life-changing on how I’m going to move forward with my routine. »

The SKKN founder recently got a health kick after losing 16 pounds in three weeks earlier this year to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress for the 2022 Met Gala.

“It taught me a lot about my lifestyle and my health,” she said. Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie during an appearance on the Today show in June, noting that she was not actively trying to lose more weight. “Since then, I have continued to eat really healthy. I have lost 21 pounds now. I’m not trying to lose more weight, but I have more energy than ever. I cut out so much sugar, so much junk food that I was eating… I completely changed my lifestyle.

While Kardashian was proud of her progress, her comments sparked a backlash after she was criticized for wearing a historic Bob Mackie dress that was only made possible by rapid weight loss.

“I saw it as a role and I really wanted to wear this dress. It was really important to me,” the Hulu personality said in June, in response to the drama.

