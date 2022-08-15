Ashton Kutcher is grateful to be alive after autoimmune disease

Ashton Kutcher, a 44-year-old actor who rose to fame for his role as “Michael Kelso” on the series “That ’70s Show,” made a harsh confession about his health. The actor and husband of Mila Kunis pointed out that he faced vision, hearing and balance problems. It was through “Access Hollywood” that Ashton’s condition and his illness became known.

“About two years ago I had this weird, super-rare form of vasculitis that took away my vision, took away my hearing, took away all my balance,” the actor told the “Running Wild with Bear Grylls” host. “It took me like a year to rebuild everything.”

(Ashton Kutcher and his wife Mila Kunis / Instagram)

According to the Mayo Clinic, vasculitis is an inflammation of the blood vessels that can thicken the walls of those vessels. “If blood flow is restricted, organs and tissues can be damaged,” its website reads. MedLine Plus notes that vasculitis It occurs when the immune system mistakenly attacks blood vessels and can be caused by an infection, medicine, or other disease. “The cause is often unknown.”

(Ashton Kutcher was born on February 7, 1978 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa / AP)

Ashton Kutcher is the father of two children, Wyatt and Dimitri, ages 7 and 5, respectively, whom he had with Mila Kunis, his wife since 2015.

“You don’t really appreciate it until it’s gone, until you say, ‘I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to see again, I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to hear again, I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to walk again.'”

(Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis/AP)

In the material, the actor and producer of the series “The Ranch” was grateful to be alive.

“The moment you start to see your obstacles as things that are made for you, to give you what you need, then life starts to become fun. You start to navigate above your problems instead of living under them.”