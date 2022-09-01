Ashton Kutcher loses 5 kg for the New York marathon

The seven steps to run 21 kilometers

Ashton Kutcher’s next goal has nothing to do with winning an award or starring in a blockbuster. The actor is training conscientiously to overcome the New York marathon on November 6. According to him in a recent interview, he would have already lost more than 5 kilos and has been working hard to develop the muscle mass of his legs (look at the example of Colin Farrell: he gets strong at 45 thanks to running…! And he already runs marathons!!).

a beneficial purpose

At 44 years old, Kutcher has set out to run this marathon in order to raise money and awareness for Thorn, the tech organization to help protect and defend children from sexual abuse that he co-founded with ex-wife Demi Moore in 2012. “The marathon itself is a great opportunity for the work we’ve been doing for over a decade with Thorn,” said the actor. “It’s an opportunity to show the people who work so hard to make our vision a reality that I’m with them and willing to go the last mile.”

Ashton Kutcher has taken on this challenge with the full support of his current wife, the also actress Mila Kunis. “My wife has been very supportive,” she said. “My reason for doing this boils down to leaving life better than it was given to me. My daily motivator is my children and my family.”